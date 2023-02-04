ADVERTISEMENT

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy booked on charges of kidnap bid

February 04, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - NELLORE

The police have scaled down the security cover of the MLA, say sources

The Hindu Bureau

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who has alleged that his phone was tapped at the behest of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leadership, has landed in trouble with the Nellore police registering an attempt-to-kidnap case against him.

The police have scaled down his security cover. The MLA, who was provided with two plus two gunmen hitherto, has been given one plus one security personnel now, the police sources said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by 22nd Division corporator Vijayabhaskara Reddy, the Vedayapalem police have registered a case under Sections 448 and 363 of the IPC read with 34 IPC and began a probe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the complainant, the MLA had coerced him to leave the party and join hands with him as he had ensured his victory in the civic polls, Nellore Town Circle Inspector Narasimha Rao said. The MLA’s aides including Muralikrishna and his driver Ankayya allegedly pushed him into the car in a bid to abduct him. He approached the Vedayapalem police after managing to escape from their clutches.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy warned that the MLA would have to face the consequences for taking the law into his hands. He recalled the arrest of Mr. Sridhar Reddy in the past for alleged intimidation of MPDO A. Sarala who had withheld sanction of water supply to a layout developed by a realtor close to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US