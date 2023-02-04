Nellore Rural MLA Kottamreddy booked on charges of kidnap bid

February 04, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - NELLORE

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who has alleged that his phone was tapped at the behest of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leadership, has landed in trouble with the Nellore police registering an attempt-to-kidnap case against him.

The police have scaled down his security cover. The MLA, who was provided with two plus two gunmen hitherto, has been given one plus one security personnel now, the police sources said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by 22nd Division corporator Vijayabhaskara Reddy, the Vedayapalem police have registered a case under Sections 448 and 363 of the IPC read with 34 IPC and began a probe.

According to the complainant, the MLA had coerced him to leave the party and join hands with him as he had ensured his victory in the civic polls, Nellore Town Circle Inspector Narasimha Rao said. The MLA’s aides including Muralikrishna and his driver Ankayya allegedly pushed him into the car in a bid to abduct him. He approached the Vedayapalem police after managing to escape from their clutches.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy warned that the MLA would have to face the consequences for taking the law into his hands. He recalled the arrest of Mr. Sridhar Reddy in the past for alleged intimidation of MPDO A. Sarala who had withheld sanction of water supply to a layout developed by a realtor close to him.