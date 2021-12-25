Nellore reports lone COVID death in State

The State reported one death due to COVID-19 and 104 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The lone death was reported from Nellore district and the cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,489 and 20,76,410 respectively.

The recovery rate and number of recoveries stand at 99.24% and 20,60,672 respectively with133 patients recovering in the past day. The number of active cases came down to 1,279.

The daily test positivity rate of the 28,209 samples tested in the past day was 0.36% and that of the total 3.11 crore samples tested so far was 6.64%.

Chittoor reported 18 infections, the highest single day tally of infections among the districts. It was followed by West Godavari (16), East Godavari (12), Guntur (11), Srikakulam (10), Krishna (10), Visakhapatnam (9), Kadapa (7), Nellore (7), Anantapur (3) and Prakasam (1). Kurnool and Vizianagaram reported no infection in the past day.