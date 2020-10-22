Nellore registers zero COVID-19 deaths

Two succumb to the virus in Prakasam; recoveries outnumber new infections

Incidence of coronavirus started to abate in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as more patients recovered from illness while fresh cases come down further in the last 24 hours.

The SPSR Nellore district registered zero deaths during the period. With two patients succumbing to the pandemic, the toll marginally rose to 565 in Prakasam district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The positive trend continued in both districts as 619 patients got cured during the period, while only 437 got infected. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh admissions by over 180 in the two districts. With 126 new cases, the cumulative confirmed cases rose to 60,234 in SPSR Nellore district, where 237 patients got cured bringing down the number of active cases to little over 2,000.

Health situation showed marked improvement in Prakasam district as 382 patients recovered from the illness in the last 24 hours when 311 persons contracted the disease. With this the number of active cases came down to 2,785.

Advice to people

Visiting the village secretariat at Dharmavaram in Marripudi mandal, Prakasam Collector P. Bhaskar exhorted the people to be fully vigilant as the incidence of coronavirus might go up during the rainy season.

“There is possibility of healthy persons getting infected,” he said and wanted the grassroots level functionaries to keep a close watch on the health of the people, especially the aged, who were more vulnerable to contract the infection.