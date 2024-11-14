Nellore records highest rainfall in A.P. during last 24 hours

Nellore recorded the highest average rainfall across Andhra Pradesh at 9 mm during the last 24 hours, followed by Kadapa at 6 mm and Ongole at 5 mm. Owing to continuous rainfall during the past three days, several roads and old buildings were damaged in SPSR Nellore district. The heavy rains also led to overflowing canals and flooded streets in many areas of the district.

The residents were in panic mode after drainage water flowed onto the roads of the city due to the heavy rains. The streets have been waterlogged in Haranathapuram, Aditya Nagar, Janardhan Reddy Colony and other areas for the past three days. In few areas of the city, the motorists were trying to ride in knee-deep water. A lot of potholes were seen in and around Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) office.

On November 13 (Wednesday), a college bus was stuck at the underbridge near Atmakur bus stand. The place was inundated with rainwater completely. The NMC authorities had recently reinforced the pipeline route at the underbridge to ensure that the rainwater goes away in short span of time. However, the area was inundated with rainwater within an hour of the rainfall.

Meanwhile, sewage water entered into the houses at 11th Division in NTR Nagar area. The locals urged the municipal authorities to look into the problems and solve them at the earliest. The roof of Nellore Press Club was damaged by the rains and the condition of numerous other old buildings in the city is also the same.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightening is likely to occur at isolated places of the district during the next couple of days. Light rain may prevail in one or two places of the district till Monday. Similar situation will be seen in Bapatla, Prakasam, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor districts.

