Andhra Pradesh

Nellore, Prakasam see steady surge in new cases

A passenger being subjected to thermal screening at the railway station in Nellore on Saturday.

A passenger being subjected to thermal screening at the railway station in Nellore on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: k. ravi kumar

All passengers arriving in Nellore by trains were subjected to screening

The south coastal districts of the State, Nellore and Prakasam, continue to suffer the effect of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu as 18 new cases were reported from the two districts in the last 24 hours.

The worst-affected were Sullurpeta and Tada, which accounted for five and four of the district’s 16 fresh cases respectively, while three more persons tested positive in Nellore city.

Podalakur, Vinjamur, Marripadu, Duttalur reported one case each, according to a health bulletin released by the Medical and Health department on Saturday. The number of active cases rose to 102 in the district. As many as 324 primary contacts of the infected persons were quarantined.

Recoveries cross 200-mark

So far, 205 persons, most of them Delhi returnees and their primary contacts, have been discharged on recovery while four patients succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, health authorities subjected to screening all passengers who came by special trains to Nellore.

In neighbouring Prakasam district, two more persons tested positive. A 66-year-old woman from Mupparajupalem village, near Kandukur, contracted the disease on her return from Chennai, while a 25-year-old man from S.N.Padu village got infected after coming from Hyderabad, COVID-19 nodal officer John Richards said.

With this the number of active cases went up to 46 in the district. Cluster containment action plan was unveiled in the newly-affected mandals in both the districts.

