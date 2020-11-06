Nellore, Prakasam see over 1,000 recoveries in 24 hours

Nellore registers zero deaths for second consecutive day

South coastal Andhra Pradesh witnessed four times more patients recovered than the admissions of coronavirus cases to hospitals as one more patient succumbed to the virus in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours. With this, the toll marginally rose to 1,061 in the region, said a health bulletin released by the State government on Thursday night.

Nellore district recorded zero deaths for the second day in a row as the toll figures remained unchanged at 487. The number of recoveries outnumbered the fresh admissions into hospitals by more than 750 in the two districts during the period. In total, 1,012 patients got cured in the two districts, while 254 persons tested positive for the virus.

Caseload reduces

Prakasam district has reported for 574 deaths till date. The cumulative cases rose to 60,213 as 124 people tested positive in a span of 24 hours. For the first time after several weeks, the caseload dropped to 853 in the district, which has been witnessing a downward trend in the last few weeks.

The round-the-clock healthcare services yielded results as 805 patients were recovered in a single day. As many as 58,786 patients have been cured of the infection in the district till date.

With 130 new cases, the total number of positive cases has reached 61,568 in Nellore district. The number of active cases stood at 1,318 after 207 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. So far, 60,250 patients has won the battle against the virus in the district.