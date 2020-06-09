Andhra Pradesh

Nellore, Prakasam report 13 new cases

Thirteen more persons, most of them migrants, tested positive for the viral disease in the last 24 hours in Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Of the eight new cases in Nellore district, Sangam and Chejerla reported two each, while Sitaramapuram, Ojili and Chittamuru reported one each, a health bulletin issued by the Medical and Health department said here on Monday.

One person who had been isolated on his return from Hyderabad also contracted the disease. As many as 432 persons were quarantined in the district.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital on recovery.

In Prakasam district, a seven-year-old boy who has returned from Pune, Maharashtra along with his parents, was among the five-newly infected persons, COVID-19 nodal officer John Richards said.

A 50-year-old Mumbai returnee to Chintalapudi village and another 17-year-old boy from the same village tested positive in Chandrasekharapuram mandal. A 25-year-old infected man from Mittapalem village also from the same mandal had returned from Hyderabad.

