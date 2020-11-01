Nellore, Prakasam register zero deaths

220 new cases reported in the two districts

COVID-19 deaths abated for the first time in south coastal Andhra Pradesh while the caseload decreased further in the districts of Nellore and Prakasam in a span of 24 hours.

The relentless efforts of the health professionals paid dividends as the combined toll in the two districts remained unchanged at 1,057. Nellore district accounted for 486 deaths so far and Prakasam district for the rest, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Saturday night.

The positive trend of more recoveries than fresh admissions continued. While 220 persons, including 86 in Nellore district, tested positive for the disease in the two districts, 312 persons won the battle.

The number of active cases dipped further to 2,760 with Nellore district accounting for 1,420 and Prakasam district for 1,340. So far, 59,642 persons in Nellore district and 57,490 in Prakasam district have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, Prakasam District Collector Pola Bhaskar assessed the preparedness of the grassroots level staff in handling any fresh COVID-19 cases. He interacted with the village-level functionaries at Doddavarapadu village.

The functionaries at the village level have been provided with Pulse Oximeter to measure the blood oxygen level of persons as it helped catching those with the infection early. He said shifting the needy patients, including those suffering from comorbidity condition, quickly to hospitals was important as early treatment was imperative to save precious lives.