Nellore, Prakasam record no deaths for second day

Fresh cases outnumber patients getting discharged

The health situation improved further in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as no deaths were reported in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to the pandemic remained unchanged at 574 in Prakasam district and 487 in SPSR Nellore district, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Saturday night.

However, fresh cases outnumbered patients getting cured by 82 during the period. As many as 237 persons tested positive for the disease, taking the cumulative confirmed cases to 1,22,247 in the two districts. The number of active cases rose marginally to 2,198 as 155 patients were discharged during the period.

With 153 fresh cases, the total number of positive cases rose to 61,842 in SPSR Nellore district. The number of active cases rose slightly to 1,382, as only 103 patients recovered from the illness. So far, 60,460 patients had been cured of the disease.

In Prakasam district, the cumulative confirmed cases rose to 60,405 with 84 persons contracting the disease during the period. As many as 52 patients returned home on recovery, bringing down the case load to 816. So far, 59,015 patients had been cured of the disease in the district.