Nellore, Prakasam record 2,425 positive cases in a day

With 16 more deaths, the count jumps to 523 in both the districts

Coronavirus continued its onslaught across south coastal Andhra region by claiming 16 more lives—eight each in Nellore and Prakasam districts, in the last 24 hours.

The region emerged as COVID-19 hotspots as a record 2,425 persons including 1,351 in Nellore and 1,074 in Prakasam were tested positive for the virus during the period. With this, the cumulative cases went up to 49,099 in the two districts, including 28,244 in Nellore.

The combined toll rose to 523 including 257 deatrhs reported from Nellore and 266 from Prakasam till date, said a health bulletin released by the Medical and Health Department on Friday night.

The number of recovered cases stood at 1,181, including 900 in Nellore during the period at a time when the COVID-19 hospitals overflowed with patients.

Reviewing the situation, Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakaradhar Babu attributed the sharp spike in cases to the intensified testing which stood at more than 7,000 per day.

Plasma donation

He urged the COVID-19 positive patients not to panic and follow every advise given by the doctors without fail. “The patients who have been cured recently should emulate D. Subash, who donated plasma. Plasma therapy is showing good results,” he said while felicitating Mr. Subash who donated plasma twice.

Finger Pulse Oximeter

The Collector also praised Emami Agrotech firm from Muthukur for donating 160 Finger Pulse Oximeter and said the same would be used to assess the oxygen level of patients visiting PHCs and CHCs. The patients in need of critical healthcare services will be shifted to COVID-19 hospitals, he said.

Mr. Chakaradhar Babu urged people to dial the helpline number 104 seeking transportation of those with persistent fever, breathlessness and fall in oxygen levels to hospitals.