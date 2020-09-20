Nellore, Prakasam districts record 2,000 recoveries in a single day

ONGOLE/NELLORE

20 September 2020 23:54 IST

Officials heave a sigh of relief as number of active cases on decline

The intensity of coronavirus seems to be slowing down in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as close to 2,000 patients got cured of the disease in the districts of SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths, which was in double digit each day during the last week, came down to single digit as only eight patients succumbed to the virus during the period, taking the combined toll in the two districts to 840 so far.

With six more fresh deaths, the toll rose 418 in Prakasam district. In SPSR Nellore district, the number of deaths went up marginally to 422 with two patients succumbing to the disease during the period, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The Prakasam district administration heaved a sigh of relief as 1,154 patients were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals in the district. With this, the number of active cases came down to 10,841 in the district.

Continuing with the same trend, the active cases fell to 4,413 in SPSR Nellore district as 780 patients got cured. So far 75,315 patients in the two districts, including 44,879 in SPSR Nellore district recovered from the illness.

Fresh cases

Meanwhile, 1,313 persons tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of positive cases in the two districts to 90,988 so far. The total number of positive cases rose to 49,293 in SPSR Nellore district with 444 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. In Prakasam district, 869 fresh cases surfaced during the period taking the cumulative confirmed cases to 41,695.