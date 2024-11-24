ADVERTISEMENT

Nellore, Prakasam Collectors caution against harassment of students

Published - November 24, 2024 07:22 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collectors of Nellore and Prakasam cautioned the managements of educational institutions against harassing students in the name of non-payment of fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Nellore, Collector O. Anand referred to the instances of certain institutions preventing students from attending classes or practical sessions, citing non-receipt of fee reimbursement. Some institutions were also found to have refrained from issuing pass certificates.

Indicating that the government would soon release the pending dues pertaining to Post-Matric Scholarship Fees, including the reimbursement of tuition fee and maintenance fee directly into the college’s account, the Collector warned that any college resorting to such forms of harassment would face the consequences.

Similarly, Prakasam Collector A. Tameem Ansaria issued a warning to the intermediate and degree colleges against exerting pressure on the students by withholding hall tickets or preventing them from taking the examinations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She recalled that the State government had issued specific guidelines to this effect and warned that such colleges would be black listed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US