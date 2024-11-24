 />

Nellore, Prakasam Collectors caution against harassment of students

Published - November 24, 2024 07:22 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collectors of Nellore and Prakasam cautioned the managements of educational institutions against harassing students in the name of non-payment of fees.

In Nellore, Collector O. Anand referred to the instances of certain institutions preventing students from attending classes or practical sessions, citing non-receipt of fee reimbursement. Some institutions were also found to have refrained from issuing pass certificates.

Indicating that the government would soon release the pending dues pertaining to Post-Matric Scholarship Fees, including the reimbursement of tuition fee and maintenance fee directly into the college’s account, the Collector warned that any college resorting to such forms of harassment would face the consequences.

Similarly, Prakasam Collector A. Tameem Ansaria issued a warning to the intermediate and degree colleges against exerting pressure on the students by withholding hall tickets or preventing them from taking the examinations.

She recalled that the State government had issued specific guidelines to this effect and warned that such colleges would be black listed.

