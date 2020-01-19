Nellore police seize red sander logs worth ₹ 10 lakh

Nellore police seized red sander logs worth ₹10 lakh with the arrest of an offender within Rapur Police Station limits late on Saturday.
Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) Inspector I. Srinivasan said provisions of the Preventive Detection Act (PDA) had been invoked against the offender S. Subbaiah (58).
Police are on the lookout for Subbaiah’s associate in connection with the seizure of 10 red sander logs weighing 312 kg. “A suspect-sheet had been opened against Subbaiah in Rapur police station,” Mr. Srinivasan added.
