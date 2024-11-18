 />
Nellore police saves 50-year-old woman attempting to ‘end life’

Published - November 18, 2024 07:14 pm IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau

Nellore police saved the life of a 50-year-old woman who was attempting to end her life at Mypadu Beach on Saturday (November 16) afternoon.

According to a statement by the police, the woman hailing from Nandyal town, was identified by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) M. Bhaskar Raju, who was stationed at Indukurpeta Police Station outpost, at Mypadu Beach on that day.

She left her home and tried to end her life by drowning in the sea water reportedly over family disputes. However, the ASI saved her and took her to the police station. Even after counselling, she was not in a condition to reveal anything to the police. Later, she was admitted to Indukurpeta Government Hospital for treatment.

Mr. Raju contacted Nandyal One Town Circle-Inspector for details of her family members and provided information to them. Shortly, her relatives arrived at Indukurpeta police station and took her home and thanked the police department for their prompt intervention. Nellore District SP G. Krishna Kanth appreciated the Indukurupeta police for saving her life.

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts and in distress may dial 100 for assistance.

