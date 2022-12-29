Nellore police register FIR in Kandukur stampede incident

December 29, 2022 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Nellore police have registered an First Information Report (FIR) with regard to a stampede incident that occurred during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Kandukur in Nellore district. The police filed the case under Section 174 in Kandukur police station. Accused names would be included in the FIR after investigation.

While eight people died in the stampede many sustained injuries. The police are investigating the reasons and persons responsible for the stampede that took place when Mr. Naidu arrived at Kandukur on December 28. He was expected to address a meeting in town as a part of his “ Idemi Kharma” campaign. He cancelled the meeting and the roadshow and visited the local hospital to express solidarity with families of the victims. He announced ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for families of each victim.

According to information, during the roadshow, a few people fell into a sewage canal. Three people died on the spot due to suffocation, two died while being taken to the hospital and two more TDP workers died while undergoing treatment.