Nellore police arrests auto-driver accused in minor girl rape case

Police on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) arrested an auto-driver who was accused in raping a minor girl. Though the incident happened a few days ago, it came to light when the victim girl’s mother complained about the crime at Nawabpet (Two-Town) Police Station.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Mohd. Ali, a 41-year-old auto-driver who resides at TIDCO house in Bhagath Singh Colony. Last week, he raped a minor girl in the same neighbourhood on the pretext of offering some food items.

The mother of the victim girl come to know about this incident from her friends and complained to the police. The accused was arrested and produced in the court on Wednesday. A case was registered under Sections 65 Clause 1 of the BNS and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

