Nellore police achieve breakthrough in woman techie’s murder case

They arrest a youth in Patna on charge of arranging supply of pistol to the accused

The police probing the murder of a woman techie nabbed a person who had allegedly arranged the pistol for the accused.

The woman, Kavya Reddy (26), was allegedly killed by her estranged friend, M. Suresh Reddy (34), who too ended his life later, at Thatiparthi village, near Podalakur, in Nellore district on May 9.

Four teams were constituted to crack the case. The police, after a thorough inquiry, arrested 22-year-old Ramesh Kumar alias Rohit from Punpun in Patna Metropolitan Region, Additional Superintendent of Police (crimes) K. Chowdeshwari told a media conference here.

The mobile phone of the pistol supplier was also seized by the police. The breakthrough was achieved by putting to use latest information technology tools, Ms. Chowdeshwari explained.

The teams formed by Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao thoroughly analysed the mobile phone call data record and pursued other available clues in a scientific manner and went to different cities, including Bengaluru and Patna, as part of the investigation, she said.

The probe revealed that Suresh Reddy, a software engineer, after failing to convince his colleague, who was working from home like him from the village for the firm's Pune unit, to marry him, travelled from Bengaluru to Patna and procured the pistol from Umesh Kumar, brother of Ramesh Kumar, working as a taxi driver there, after staying there in October and November, she said. He had browsed the Internet for arms dealers before going to Bihar.

Suresh Reddy had been in possession of the weapon since December and blackmailing her to accept his marriage proposal, which she reportedly turned down due to vast age difference.

The police are on the lookout for Umesh in connection with the case registered under various IPC sections, including 302, as also 25 and 27 sections of the Indian Arms Act.