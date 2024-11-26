Nellore MP seeks development of Paturu handloom cluster

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Tuesday appealed to the Union Ministry of Textiles to develop a handloom cluster at Paturu village located in Kovur assembly constituency, which is famous for its light-weight silk saris.

Mr. Reddy formally submitted a representation to the Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh at his chambers in New Delhi on Tuesday, seeking his cooperation in developing the region under the Small Cluster Development Program (SCDP).

Highlighting that the State Handloom and Textiles Commissioner had submitted a proposal to the Centre to develop five clusters, including Paturu, under the National Handloom Development Program (NHDP), Mr. Reddy explained that the scheme would benefit the 500 weaver families of the village, who are dependent on handloom for their livelihood.

Mr. Singh assured the MP that he look into the proposal and respond positively.