Nellore Mayor P. Sravanti extends support to ‘dissident’ Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

February 04, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - NELLORE

It was a shot in the arm for Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who has raised a banner of revolt against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as Nellore Mayor P. Sravanthi expressed her solidarity with the dissident MLA and vowed to sail with him in the political journey.

Addressing the media, along with the MLA, here on February 4 (Saturday), Ms. Sravanthi said that she was ready to put in her papers ‘with a smile’ if needed and back the MLA who had decided to part ways with the YSRCP following the alleged tapping of his phone at the behest the party leadership.

She owed her political ascendency to Mr. Sridhar Reddy with whom she and her husband P. Jayavardhan had been associated with from their student days. A majority of the corporators from the Assembly segment were under pressure to be within the YSRCP due to pending bills for contracts executed by them, he contended.

“Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is resorting to political arm-twisting through his men by foisting a kidnap case in Vedayapalem and issuing out threats as a part of Operation Nellore Rural. I will not be cowed down by such tactics.” Kotamreddy Sridhar ReddyNellore Rural MLA

Mr. Sridhar Reddy alleged that Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was resorting to ‘political arm-twisting’ through his men by foisting a kidnap case in Vedayapalem and issuing out threats as a part of ‘Operation Nellore Rural’.

“I will not be cowed down by such tactics,” he asserted.

The MLA played a recorded audio call purportedly made by YSRCP leader Borugadda Anil Kumar threatening to beat him up and drag him in the streets if he spoke ill of the YSRCP leadership. Replying to a question, the MLA said he would not lodge any complaint as he did not expect justice from the Nellore police, which, however, could register a case suo motu. “I will not seek stepping up of police security following the threat,” said Mr. Sridhar Reddy.

He said that he had initiated legal steps on the phone tapping issue and would seek an appointment from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

Denying Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy’s charge that the MLA had betrayed the party, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said it was the party which had stooped to the level of tapping the phone of an MLA. “Trouble for me started after I resorted to Gandhigiri by entering the sewage water and staging a protest for taking up of the civic work jointly by the Municipal Corporation and the Railways. The act was not to the liking to the party leadership,” he added.

He sarcastically suggested to the Minister to pay attention to the case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a direction from the Andhra Pradesh High Court relating to the theft of evidence, including electronic gadgets and documents, in a case involving him and others from the court of the IV Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class.