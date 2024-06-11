Nellore gears up for Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony

As Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time, at Kesarapalle IT Park located near Vijayawada on June 12 (Wednesday), arrangements are underway for a live telecast of the ceremony at eleven places across the Nellore district.

According to in-charge Collector and Nellore Municipal Corporation commissioner, Vikas Marmat, four LED screens have been arranged in Nellore City and one LED screen was placed in each constituency for people to watch the swearing-in ceremony. He also asked officials to provide drinking water and snacks at the screenings.

Buses arranged

Mr. Marmat further said that 32 APSRTC buses would depart from selected areas of the district to Kesarapalle IT Park. “Four buses have been allocated for each constituency in the district and authorities have been advised to coordinate with the local MLAs so that the buses leave by 10 p.m. on Tuesday,” he explained.

“Only those, who have passes provided by the local MLA will be allowed to board the buses. An in-charge has been appointed for each bus, and passengers can have breakfast at a Kalyana Mandapam in Guntur on Wednesday morning. All government offices should be decorated with electric lights,” he added.

