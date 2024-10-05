ADVERTISEMENT

Nellore district wins first place in National Lok Adalat for settling 1,012 cases

Published - October 05, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau

Nellore SP G. Krishnakanth receiving a certificate of appreciation from Andhra Pradesh DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao in Guntur on Saturday.

Nellore district has won the first position in the State for resolving the highest number of cases during the National Lok Adalat held on September 14, 2024. District Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Krishnakanth on Saturday received a certificate of appreciation from Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao in Guntur for settling 1,012 cases.

According to officials, the district police performed exceptionally well in most of the cases, by educating both sides and arriving at a permanent solution, reducing the burden of cases on the judiciary.

Mr. Krishnakanth had conducted public awareness programmes along with reviews and meetings with police officers in the district. “This was possible only due to the collective efforts of the department. Let us provide better services to the people in the coming days, perform our duties even better, and enhance the reputation of the police department in the district,” he said.

