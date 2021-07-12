Nellore district registers 195 new infections, 1 death

Collector directs health workers to continue fever survey at grassroots level

Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh coronavirus cases in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, which reported 480 new infections in the past 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The toll rose to 1,867 in the region as one patient each died due of COVID in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts, which so far accounted for 943 and 924 deaths respectively, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

As many as 195 persons in SPSR Nellore district and 285 in Prakasam district tested positive for the infection during the period, while 418 patients in Prakasam and 263 in SPSR Nellore district recovered from the disease.

The active caseload came down to 2,530 in SPSR Nellore district and 3,307 in Prakasam district. So far, over 2.46 lakh affected with COVID in the region, including more than 1.20 lakh in Prakasam district, have won the battle against the disease.

Action plan

Meanwhile, Nellore district administration prepared an action plan to combat a potential third wave in August. As many as 5,000 persons are being subjected to testing in the district every day. All the beds in the designated COVID-19 hospitals were being equipped with oxygen facility.

There could be no room for complacency, Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said and directed the urban and rural local bodies to impose fine on those violating COVID norms. About 39% of the district population had been vaccinated so far. He wanted the health workers to continue the fever survey at the grassroots level to identify all symptomatic persons.