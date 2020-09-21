Nellore district in for rapid industrialisation: Mekapati

Stone laid for plastic and furniture park at Narampeta

The Nellore district will see rapid industrialisation with a good number of units coming close to the Chennai-Kolkata highway, according to Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Laying the stone for an MSME Plastic and Furniture park at Narampeta near Atmakur on Sunday, he said with the Kadapa Steel Plant and the Sri City, the region has the potential of becoming a mega industrial corridor.

The sector-specific industrial park being promoted by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) at Narampeta would see investments of ₹500 crore by more than 300 industrial units, providing direct employment to 2,000 persons and indirect employment to another 1,500 persons from Atmakur and Udayagiri Assembly constituencies, the Minister said and lauded the APIIC officials for promoting the industrial park to be set up in 173.67 acres with all necessary infrastructure.

CBI probe

Replying to a question, Mr. Goutham Reddy said the TDP regime had seen rampant corruption. “After collecting the prima facie evidence, the State government chose to refer the cases to the CBI for an impartial probe,” he said.

It may be noted that the Cabinet Sub-committee had found irregularities in the AP Fibernet Project, Chandranna Sankranti Kanuka, Christmas Kanuka and Ramzan Tohfa schemes of the the TDP regime and recommended for CBI probe.