 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nellore Collector urges SIDBI to boost local MSMEs

The SIDBI shall provide financial assistance to all MSMEs under its various schemes, identify better marketing strategies and increase their opportunities, says O. Anand

Published - November 08, 2024 08:54 pm IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector O. Anand addressing a gathering in ‘MSME Cluster Outreach Programme’ organised by SIDBI in Nellore on Friday.

District Collector O. Anand addressing a gathering in ‘MSME Cluster Outreach Programme’ organised by SIDBI in Nellore on Friday.

District Collector O. Anand on Friday urged the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to support local Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to increase their production, considering the three MSME clusters set up in Nellore district are not progressing as expected.

Speaking at the ‘MSME Cluster Outreach Programme’ organised by the SIDBI in the city, he said: “The SIDBI shall provide financial assistance to all the MSMEs under its various schemes, identify better marketing strategies and increase their opportunities, and help the farmers dependent on orange, mango and other horticulture crops in the district to explore domestic as well as international markets.”

Mr. Anand asked SIDBI to provide technical support to the aspiring businesspersons who are setting up orange and mango processing units in a large scale. He suggested the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) to encourage women manufacturers’ associations to sell various types of products online through e-commerce platforms.

SIDBI Hyderabad region general manager Vemuri Chandramouli said that the organisation is encourages lending to MSMEs by refinancing the commercial banks and other financial institutions to grant loans to small scale industries.

Mr. Chandramouli informed that the SIDBI is assisting MSMEs to exhibit their products in international exhibitions as well as bearing the expenses of their participation. He said that seed capital and soft loans are also provided to small scale entrepreneurs to sustain their businesses.

Published - November 08, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.