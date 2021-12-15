Nellore Collector praised by Jagan for 100% vaccination

NELLORE

15 December 2021 00:44 IST

All over the age of 18 have taken the first dose in the district

Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday appreciated District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu for vaccinating all 23,77,724 people in the age group of 18 years and above in the district, thus ensuring 100% vaccination.

“The combined effort of the staff at the grassroots level under the supervision of Joint Collector (Village & Ward Secretariat and Development) G. Ganesh Kumar and District Medical and Health Officer S. Rajyalakshmi made this possible. Adopting the same strategy, the staff concerned including village volunteers and health workers would use all their persuasive skills to ensure 100% second dose vaccine coverage too shortly,” the Collector said.

So far, 41.33 lakh doses have been administrated in the district. As many as 17.55 lakh people have taken both the doses of vaccine. Around 6.22 lakh people are yet to be administered the second dose of vaccine.

Five new cases were reported in the district in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The number of active cases stood at 160 in the district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government. The recovery rate stood at 99.17%.