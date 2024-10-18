Nellore Collector inspects site proposed for Srikalahasti-Nadikudi railway line

In a step toward implementing the long-awaited Srikalahasti-Nadikudi railway line, Nellore District Collector O. Anand on Friday inspected the site earmarked for the newly proposed line and interacted with the farmers and land owners whose landholdings are required for the project.

Upon Mr. Anand’s visit to Ankupalli village in Podalakur mandal, Perumallapadu in Chejarla mandal and Apparaopalem in Atmakur mandal, the farmers lamented that lands that fetched two crops a year had been valued at an abysmally low price. They also rued that the value of the mango and lemon trees giving them yield for several years had been pegged at a very low rate.

The Collector stated the purpose of his visit was to know the ground realities from the farmers and assured to take their grievances to the notice of the government. He also informed them that the payments for the land having title issues would be made in tune with the authority’s rules and regulations.

Revenue Divisional Officers Anusha (Nellore) and Pavani (Atmakur) were present.