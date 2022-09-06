Nellore acid attack case | Samples collected; girl shifted to Chennai for treatment, says DGP

“Police collected the vaginal swabs of the victim and would be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain whether the minor girl was sexually assaulted,” Rajendranath Reddy.

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 06, 2022 16:36 IST

DGP K. V. Rajendranath Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director General of Police (DGP) K. V. Rajendranath Reddy has said the Nellore police acted swiftly on the acid attack on a ninth class girl in the district. “The girl has been shifted to Chennai for providing better treatment,” the DGP said.

“Police collected the vaginal swabs of the victim and would be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ascertain whether the minor girl was sexually assaulted,” Rajendranath Reddy told The Hindu on September 6.

According to the information, the accused, who was suspected to be her relative, attacked with acid and slit her throat when she was alone at home. “Police are trying to arrest the accused in the case,” he said.

“The case would be transferred to Disha Mahila Police Station and a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, would be registered. Instructions have been given to the police to file charge sheet in the stipulated time,” the DGP said.

“Investigation officers spoke to the family members of the victim and collected the details of the accused,” the DGP added.

