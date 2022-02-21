Nellore achieves milestone in creation of employment under MGNREGS

‘The district is on course to surpass target of 1.17 crore person days during this fiscal’

The SPSR Nellore district administration has reached a milestone in the creation of work for poor persons in villages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The district had reached the month’s target set by the State government by February 14 itself and stood first in the State on this count.

Moreover, the district continued to show employment to one lakh more persons during the remaining days of the month also. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the District Collectors to show work for one lakh persons each day during the whole month of February under the poverty eradication programme.

Infrastructure developed in rural areas

Overseeing the implementation of the in the district, Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said the district was able to better utilise MGNREGS funds to provide employment to workers and create infrastructure in rural areas with the corresponding material component and enhance livelihood security in rural areas. This is the best performance of the district in the last 14 years, he said.

The scheme helped tens of thousands of workers earn their livelihood during the hard times of the pandemic, said District Water Management Agency Project Director Tirupataiah.

The scheme facilitated drought–proofing and flood management and in the process achieve empowerment of the socially disadvantaged, especially women, SCs, STs. The department was able to create assets like buildings, houses, anganwadis, village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras using the 40% material component.

‘7.55 lakh workers benefitted’

“The district is on course to surpass the target of 1.17 crore person days by achieving 1.50 crore person days during this fiscal,’‘ the official expressed confidence. Wages amounting to ₹252 crore was paid during the period(2021-2022) to 7.55 lakh workers from 4.34 lakh families. As many as 18,255 families had been provided 100 days of employment, the official said.

Udayagiri, the most drought-prone region, was now in the first position in creation of employment in the district followed by Venkatagiri, Sullurpet and Gudur Assembly constituencies.