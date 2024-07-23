GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Neighbour turns killer in senior citizen murder case in Tirupati

K. Jayalakshmi (70), wife of Late K. Basavaiah, a celebrated name in Tirupati’s trade and commerce circles, was found murdered at her residence in the city’s Royal Nagar locality on July 18

Published - July 23, 2024 07:52 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
SP L. Subbarayudu and his team producing the murder accused (in mask) in front of the media in Tirupati on Tuesday.

SP L. Subbarayudu and his team producing the murder accused (in mask) in front of the media in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Tirupati police solved the case pertaining to the murder of a senior citizen that rocked Tirupati last week by arresting the neighbour of the deceased. K. Jayalakshmi (70), wife of Late K. Basavaiah, a celebrated name in Tirupati’s trade and commerce circles, was found murdered at her residence in the city’s Royal Nagar locality on July 18. Her granddaughter, a minor, was also found injured.

Acting on a complaint by a relative K.S. Raksha, the cops registered a case and launched an investigation. While interrogating the witnesses, the cops grew suspicious over the prolonged absence of the immediate neighbour Pinnaboina Srinivasulu (22) and started tracking his whereabouts.

The cops zeroed in on him when Srinivasulu came back from Tirumala to Tirupati on July 23 (Tuesday), before he could catch another bus to Bengaluru as per his plan. Following a thorough grilling, he confessed to the crime and attributed it to personal grudge that had developed over the last ten years.

Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu told the press on Tuesday that the accused sneaked into the house while the other residents were away, killed the aged woman, inflicted a knife injury on the minor girl’s neck and fled from the spot. The accused, who hails from Badvel in Kadapa district, however has no criminal background.

In an attempt to not leave any trail, Srinivasulu took the girl’s two-wheeler, left it at the railway station, took a train to Renigunta, boarded a cab from there to reach Tirumala. He got his head shaven, stayed there for two more days and reached Tirupati, when our team nabbed him,” said Mr. Subbarayudu.

The SP appreciated Sub-Divisional police officers Ravi Manoharachary (Tirupati) and Ravi Kumar (Central Crime Station) and announced a reward to the team that cracked the case.

