Negligence case booked against Visakha Solvents

The City Police have booked cases under Section 304 (part II) of the IPC (negligence) against the management of Visakha Solvents, a pharmaceutical company at JNPC, Parawada.
According to Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena, a team has been formed to probe into the fire accident that at the plant on Monday night, in which one person was charred to death and another suffered burn injuries.
Meanwhile, a five-member committee appointed by District Collector V. Vinay Chand to inquire into accident submitted its preliminary report on Tuesday evening.
According to the report, the fire broke out in the reactor no. SSR 102, which was under the process of distillation of dimethyle sulfoxide (DMSO) on the first floor of the solvent recovery plant. Around 8.30 p.m. on Monday, steam and vacuum were applied to the reactor. During the shift change around 9 p.m., it was observed that the intensity of vacuum had increased from 600 mm of Hg to 350 mm, the report said.
Chemist T. Malleswara Rao immediately cut off the steam supply to the reactor and rushed the second floor to check the vacuum pumps.
He returned to the first floor and found smoke coming out of the shaft seal of the agitator of the reactor. He immediately asked junior operator K. Srinivasa Rao to move out of the block, the report said.
Mr. Malleswara Rao sustained burns, while Srinivasa Rao was later found dead at the accident spot.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath