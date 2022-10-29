Neglected Nuzvid veena makers struggle to make ends meet

Veena makers seek encouragement from the government to come up with new designs and more versions of the musical instrument

Rajulapudi Srinivas (KRISHNA DISTRICT)
October 29, 2022 21:08 IST

Veena maker Shaik Mabu, working on his new masterpiece at his house in Nuzvid, Krishna district. | Photo Credit: GN Rao

Nuzvid

Renowned veena maker from Nuzvid, Shaik Mabu, urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to come to the aid of the veena makers’ families.

He had said that the veena makers need to be encouraged so that they can come up with new designs and more versions of the musical instrument.

Few veena makers left

“I am one of the few veena makers left in Nuzvid, the place known for highly skilled veena-making in the world. I toured many places, presented the musical instrument and drew attention to the talented veena makers in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

“With the 21-inch Veena I designed, artistes can play all ‘raagas’ similar to the regular-size instrument. My name has been entered into the ‘Genius Book of Records’ for making the smallest playable veena,” Mr. Mabu said.

Mr. Mabu has won many accolades, including achieving a place in the ‘Genius Book of Records’ for making the smallest playable veena an has been pursuing the profession for the past 40 years.

“I presented veenas to many artistes, public representatives and VIPs across the globe and received their appreciation. I have also won about 15 international awards and brought reputation to Nuzvid, our State, and our country. But, I never got due recognition in the State,” he added.

Neglected artistes

“Veena makers are being neglected by the State Government and other artistes. We have memorable moments with VVIPs and artistes all over the world, but today, many of us are finding it difficult to make ends meet,” he added

He appealed to the Chief Minister, Tourism and Culture Minister R.K. Roja, and to the music lovers to recognize and honour the veena makers in Andhra Pradesh.

