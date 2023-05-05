ADVERTISEMENT

NEET to be held at 27 centres in Vijayawada on May 7

May 05, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) is going to be conducted at 27 centres in Vijayawada city on May 7. 

A total of 14,843 candidates have been allotted to the city, according to NEET coordinator M. Seetha Ramaiah. 

He stated in a press release that the exam will be held from 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m. 

The candidates will be allowed into the examination centres from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. only. 

They have been asked to bring their admit cards, passport-size photos and identity cards (originals) like Aadhar, driving licenses, voter and PAN card.

