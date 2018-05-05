NEET set of rules: pick light colours, no shoes, please

The students who aspire for a career in medicine are all set to write the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday (May 6).

Through the NEET scores, candidates can get admission in the MBBS and BDS courses offered by a plethora of medical and dental colleges across the country.

In order to ensure smooth conduct of the examination, the authorities concerned have put in place a set of stringent norms. The most important of all is the kind of clothes the candidates choose to wear to the exam centre.

City coordinator for NEET-2018 K. Bhavanarayana said the reporting time at the exam centre for the candidates categorised in ‘A’ group would be 7.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. and for ‘B’ category candidates, it would be 8.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.

Dress code

This is one area that the candidates need to focus on. Based on a few incidents reported from various exam centres across the country last year, the officials concerned have directed the staff at the centres to handle the issue with great care.

The dress code says the shirts or tops should be of light colour with half sleeves and without having big buttons, brooch or any badge, flower etc. Candidates with shoes will not be allowed inside the exam hall. Open slippers or sandals with low heal only will be allowed.

Ornaments like ring, bracelet, earrings, nose stud, chains, necklaces, pendants, badges, brooch etc are not allowed. The candidates should also avoid any other item which could be used for unfair means of hiding communication devices like a camera or a bluetooth device.

“Even while sticking to the rule book, we want to ensure that the students are not put to any inconvenience. Our intention is to allow each candidate who reaches the exam centre to take the test,” said Mr. Bhavanarayana.

Besides, stationery items like textual material, bits of paper, geometry/pencil boxes, plastic pouches, calculators, pens, scales, writing pads, pen drives, erasers, log tables or any electronic devices will not be allowed.

CBSE team

A team of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is organising the exam, is in the city.

The Collector called for a coordination meeting of both the Central and the State officials a couple of days ago to review the arrangements. On Saturday, an orientation programme was organised for those deployed at the exam centres.