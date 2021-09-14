NEET candidate complains of injustice, write to NTA

KURNOOL

14 September 2021 00:17 IST

‘Lost 40 minutes due to mismatch in OMR sheet number’

A medical seat aspirant N. Hymavathi Aishwarya, who appeared for NEET-2021 examination at the G. Pulla Reddy Engineering College in Kurnool on Sunday, has complained to the National Testing Agency (NTA) that she had lost 40 minutes during the exam due to a discrepancy and mismatch in the OMR sheet number and the question paper given to her.

Ms. Hymavathi told mediapersons on Monday that injustice was done to her and another candidate as their OMR sheets got exchanged and they were asked to continue writing the test, but after 40 minutes they were asked to rewrite the exam.

She told reporters that she had answered 60 of 200 questions by then, but had to write the exam from the beginning as the new question paper had different questions and options for the answers. She said she was not given extra time despite her requests.

“We have not received any reply from the NTA about the complaint,” she added.