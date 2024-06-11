GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET 2024 results row: SFI demands probe by Central government

There were discrepancies in allocation of ranks to students with identical serial numbers at the same examination centre, alleges SFI district vice-president

Updated - June 11, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 07:57 pm IST - HINDUPUR

The Hindu Bureau

District vice-president of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Babavali, on Tuesday, demanded a thorough legal investigation into the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination, following the widespread concerns raised by students and parents over the recently released results by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Speaking to the media, after a meeting with the concerned parents and candidates, Mr. Babavali emphasised the need for immediate clarity regarding the results as well as transparency in the conduction of the exam.

He raised several objections regarding the NTA administration, alleging that there were discrepancies in the allocation of ranks to students with identical serial numbers at the same examination centre.

Highlighting the significant impact of this issue on the lives of around 24 lakh students across the nation, Mr. Babavali urged the Central government to ensure a fair inquiry into NTA’s handling of the NEET examination.

