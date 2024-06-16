GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET 2024 results row: Andhra Pradesh Congress leader demands CBI probe

Stating that the future of 24 lakh students was at stake, he demands immediate dismissal of the National Testing Agency Director General

Published - June 16, 2024 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji, on Sunday, demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024.

In a statement, Mr. Shivaji said it was evident that the issue was not just confined to awarding grace marks to a few students, but concerned paper leakages, the role of coaching centres, impersonation, mass copying and corruption — all of which forms part of a ‘massive scam’ that needed to be probed by the CBI.

The Congress leader said instead of pushing the entire blame on the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should order a CBI probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Stating that the future of 24 lakh students was at stake, he also demanded immediate dismissal of the NTA Director General.

He further said that depending on the outcome of the probe, if there is a need to annul the examination and reconduct it, the government should do so to ensure justice to the lakhs of aspirants of medical seats in the country.

