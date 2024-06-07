Neerabh Kumar Prasad is appointed as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

The Telugu Desam Party National President and who is going to take the charge as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time, Nara Chandrababu Naidu has appointed senior most officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad among all the IAS officers in the State cadre as Chief Secretary, on June 7.

Mr. Naidu is all set to take swear in as Chief Minister on June 12 and the new Chief Secretary is going to administer the oath taking procedure on this occasion. S. Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Political wing of General Administration Department (GAD) issued a GO RT No. 1034, on Friday, appointing Mr. Neerabh Kumar as Chief Secretary while transferring Mr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy. Mr. Jawahar Reddy is on leave, according to the sources at the Secretariat. Mr. Jawahar Reddy is also retiring by the end of this month, who born in 1964.

Mr. Neerabh Kumar took the charge as Chief Secretary today. The 1988 batch IAS officer is also set to retire in June 2024 itself, who born on June 5, 1964, but Mr. Naidu has selected him as Chief Secretary as he is known as an efficient and honest officer among the bureaucrats.

Senior bureaucrats in the Secretariat informed The Hindu on a condition of anonymity that, “The incumbent Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while discussing on the Chief Secretary post in the past, before appointing Mrs. Nilam Sawhney as Chief Secretary, assured that he would give six months opportunity for all the six senior IAS officials who are going to retire by 2024. But, he chose only Mr. Jawahar Reddy.

Mr. Neerabh Kumar, as on date is serving as Special Chief Secretary to Government, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology department since February, 2022. Before that he was Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) between October 2020 to February 2022. He also served as CCLA between November 2019 to October 2020. He also worked in various posts in the past, and started his career as an IAS officer by joining as Assistant Collector (Under Trainee) at West Godavari district between June 1988 to June 1989.

