‘Neeli Kavatu’ demands renaming of Konaseema district

Police throw security blanket on BRTS Road

Rajaratna Ambedkar, great grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar participating in ‘Neel Kavatu’ in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Police throw security blanket on BRTS Road

Leaders of various organisations participated in the ‘Ambedkar Vaadula Atmagaurava Neeli Kavatu’ on BRTS Road here on Wednesday, demanding that the government rename Konaseema district as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar district.

The police threw a security blanket on all the roads leading to BRTS Road. Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said the situation was peaceful.

Activists of more than 30 organisations, including, AP Dalit JAC, Bahujana Samaja Samiti, AP Mala Mahanadu, Dalita Hakkula Porata Samithi, Kula Vivaksha Porata Samiti, Dalit Bahujana Front, AP Christian JAC, AP Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti, Jai Bhim Bharat Party, Praja Porata Samiti and other associations gave a call for ‘Neeli Kavatu’.

The protesters demanded that the government to rename Konaseema as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar district and book all the accused involved in Amalapuram violence under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Protesters from different districts participated in ‘Ambedkar Vadula Atmagaurava Neeli Kavatu’ demanding stern action against those who resorted to rioting in Amalapuram, opposing the proposal to rename Konaseema as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar district.

They raised slogans demanding measures to restore peace in Amalapuram and the neighbouring mandals in Konaseema area.

In Vijayawada, police arranged tight security for the protest and deployed additional forces. They stopped the protesters at different points. Police stepped up security at different places in the State, particularly in Konaseema district in wake of ‘Neeli Kavatu’.