‘Need to strengthen policies, laws to protect children’

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam said that accused in child abuse cases and those who violated child rights will be severely punished. He also stressed the need for strengthening of policies and laws to protect future generation. Mr. Sitaram was speaking at a symposium on ‘Child Rights and Acts,’ organised by the Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF), at VUDA Children's Arena here on Friday.

Speaking as chief guest at the programme, Mr Sitaram said that it was very painful to see some incidents in which caretakers, relatives and even some parents were abusing children and even molesting them. He said that the State government was always committed to protect rights of children and has been introducing various schemes for them.

“Setting up of fast track courts will be useful to protect the rights of children, especially girl child,” the Speaker said.

Speakers in the programme have delivered lecture on Child rights and Acts. Cultural programmes, were organised. Retired Judge D.Dharmarao, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srininivas Rao, District Educational Officer (DEO) B. Lingeswara Reddy, officials from 1098, several NGOs fighting for child rights have attended the event.