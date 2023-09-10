Need to set up a dedicated suicide prevention helpline in Andhra Pradesh, says psychiatrist

September 10, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The World Health Organisation puts suicide as the fourth leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year-olds across the globe. For every suicide, there are many more people who attempt suicide, it says.

Hence, it is important that we have enough suicide prevention helplines to reach out to people during the crisis. As per National Crime Records Bureau data, last released in 2021, Andhra Pradesh sees 8,067 suicides every year.

However, noted psychiatrist and member of State Mental Health Council Indla Ramasubba Reddy lamented the lack of a dedicated helpline and centre. “While Tamil Nadu has Sneha and Telangana has Roshini, such a dedicated centre, where people are given emotional aid, is not available to people of our State,” Dr. Ramasubba Reddy says.

Except for Tele-Manas, which is an initiative by the Union Health Ministry and run by the State government, there are no centres.

“While we have a national tuberculosis or malaria programme, we don’t have a national suicide prevention programme yet, when in reality the number of people dying by suicide is more than the number of people dying of tuberculosis or malaria today. The Centre has to recognise that it is a serious issue and set aside some funds for the programme,” the doctor said.

“People battling suicidal thoughts find themselves in a dilemma over whether they should do it or not. It is in that moment of peak emotional turmoil that we need a person to talk to, and it is here that suicide prevention helpline works,” he says, adding that many people find themselves feeling better the next day.

“Suicide is never the solution,” he says, adding that it is important for everyone to find an outlet for their emotions.