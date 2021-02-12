Need to sensitise women on cyber crimes: panel chief

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 February 2021 19:38 IST

Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies, Andhra University, in association with the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission, organised a webinar on ‘Cyber Crimes: Issues and Challenges”, here on Friday. Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma attended the event as the chief guest. She said that even the educated girls and women were becoming victims of cyber crime. She stressed the need for organising awareness camps over various cyber crimes and how to tackle them. AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that there was a need to sensitise the rural girls and women by conducting awareness programmes in villages. Parents should monitor children while they are using phones, he said. In-charge Director of the centre P. Usha and others were present.

