Andhra Pradesh

Need to sensitise women on cyber crimes: panel chief

Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies, Andhra University, in association with the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission, organised a webinar on ‘Cyber Crimes: Issues and Challenges”, here on Friday. Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma attended the event as the chief guest. She said that even the educated girls and women were becoming victims of cyber crime. She stressed the need for organising awareness camps over various cyber crimes and how to tackle them. AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that there was a need to sensitise the rural girls and women by conducting awareness programmes in villages. Parents should monitor children while they are using phones, he said. In-charge Director of the centre P. Usha and others were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2021 7:40:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/need-to-sensitise-women-on-cyber-crimes-panel-chief/article33823293.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY