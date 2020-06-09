‘Need to remove stigma surrounding COVID-19’

VIJAYAWADA

09 June 2020 23:11 IST

Chief Minister urges officials to scale up awareness among people

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday urged officials to scale up awareness among people on COVID-19, asserting that there was an urgent need to do away with the stigma that has come to surround the pandemic.

Addressing a video-conference with district Collectors as part of the Spandana programme, Mr. Jagan said there was no need for panic as the recovery rate among people affected by the virus was high, as compared to a mere 1% mortality rate in the State.

The Chief Minister said Collectors and officials of the Health Department should make people aware of all aspects of the virus so that they could identify the symptoms and volunteer to get themselves tested.

“There should be no stigma or fear among the people and they should be willing to get themselves tested. If people don’t come forward voluntarily for treatment, the death rate may eventually rise. Nearly 85% of the positive cases can be cured with simple medication and by staying at home,” he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the role of village volunteers, ASHA workers, doctors, lab technicians and sanitation workers in the fight against the pandemic.

Mr. Jagan asked the Joint Collectors to identify suitable lands for establishment of 15 new medical colleges, with 50 acres of land for each college. He wanted officials to identify the required land at the earliest.