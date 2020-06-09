Andhra Pradesh

‘Need to remove stigma surrounding COVID-19’

Chief Minister urges officials to scale up awareness among people

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday urged officials to scale up awareness among people on COVID-19, asserting that there was an urgent need to do away with the stigma that has come to surround the pandemic.

Addressing a video-conference with district Collectors as part of the Spandana programme, Mr. Jagan said there was no need for panic as the recovery rate among people affected by the virus was high, as compared to a mere 1% mortality rate in the State.

The Chief Minister said Collectors and officials of the Health Department should make people aware of all aspects of the virus so that they could identify the symptoms and volunteer to get themselves tested.

“There should be no stigma or fear among the people and they should be willing to get themselves tested. If people don’t come forward voluntarily for treatment, the death rate may eventually rise. Nearly 85% of the positive cases can be cured with simple medication and by staying at home,” he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the role of village volunteers, ASHA workers, doctors, lab technicians and sanitation workers in the fight against the pandemic.

Mr. Jagan asked the Joint Collectors to identify suitable lands for establishment of 15 new medical colleges, with 50 acres of land for each college. He wanted officials to identify the required land at the earliest.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 11:12:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/need-to-remove-stigma-surrounding-covid-19/article31790448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY