Need to protect press freedom in the country: Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao 

April 16, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Vijayawada

Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao on Saturday said democracy is under threat in the country and that there is a need to protect Constitutional values.

Addressing a presser in Vijayawada here, Mr. Sobhanadreeswara Rao said, “The NDA-led BJP government is muzzling the voices of journalists and activists who criticise them. The Wire, The Caravan and NewsClick were targeted because they speak the truth. If the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar must be realised, constitutional values have to be protected.”

While Adani and Ambani accumulated wealth, farmers still fought for basic things such as loan waivers, he said.

Training his guns on the YSRCP government, he said people gave a chance to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy only because of their respect and affection for his father and former Chief Minister the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. He lashed out at the Chief Minister for not taking serious action against those involved in attacking the TDP office at Gannavaram last month. “But those who raised a voice against the attack were booked under SC/ST (PoA) Act and 307 section of IPC,” he said.

“Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was a respected leader. In my 40 years in politics, I have never come across a leader who is this bad (referring to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy),” he said. He advised the Chief Minister not to take people for a ride if he wants to come back to power for a second time.