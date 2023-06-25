Need to promote sports and games in all educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh, says MLC

June 25, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

North Andhra teachers’ constituency MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma on Sunday said that sports and games need to be promoted in all schools and colleges to make students face all kinds of challenges in future, while ensuring their physical and mental fitness. He formally launched the Olympic Run from Rajiv stadium to the Fort Junction.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the government to conduct more sports events to identify talented youngsters. Vizianagaram Olympic Association president Gurana Ayyalu, vice-president B. Subhash Chandrabose, Secretary Ch. Venugopala Rao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.