Need to promote sports and games in all educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh, says MLC

June 25, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

North Andhra teachers’ constituency MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma on Sunday said that sports and games need to be promoted in all schools and colleges to make students face all kinds of challenges in future, while ensuring their physical and mental fitness. He formally launched the Olympic Run from Rajiv stadium to the Fort Junction.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the government to conduct more sports events to identify talented youngsters. Vizianagaram Olympic Association president Gurana Ayyalu, vice-president B. Subhash Chandrabose, Secretary Ch. Venugopala Rao and others were present.