Need to produce global legal professionals, says High Court CJ

It is important to have new law schools to provide holistic legal education and to prepare global legal professionals, said Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Jitendra Kumar Maheswari.

The Chief Justice was speaking after virtually inaugurating VIT-AP School of Law (VSL) on Thursday. He appreciated the management of the VIT for its initiative of starting a law school in Andhra Pradesh.

High Court Judges C. Praveen Kumar and T. Rajani, who inaugurated the Legal Aid Clinic and Moot Court Hall, underscored the importance of clinical legal education and training for students of law. They said students should take legal profession seriously and start practising in litigation, along with other opportunities available in the present times.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge of Guntur district inaugurated the Law School Library.

Vice-president, VIT University G.V. Selvam, said the competitive world today needed global legal professionals and expressed hope that the VIT Law School would live up to everybody's expectations.

Vice-Chancellor D. Subhakar explained in detail about the facilities available in the university while Registrar C.L.V. Sivakumar thanked the guests for sharing their time with students.

Besides students and parents, people from legal fraternity participated in the event.